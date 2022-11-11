The government has set aside Shs867 billion as the budget for implementing the 10-year national disaster risk management plan.

The plan presented before parliament by the Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Esther Anyakun on Wednesday seeks to understand disaster risks, hazards and strengthen risk coordination and governance at all levels.

According to Anyakun, Uganda has been experiencing a widespread occurrence of disasters induced by both natural and human-made hazards.

She adds that Uganda is ranked the 15th globally and the first in Africa to be affected by natural hazard-induced disasters, in 2O2O.

Uganda is also the 14th most vulnerable and 48th least ready to cope with hydro-meteorological hazards.

According to the 2020 Annual State of Disaster Report, Uganda made a financial loss estimated at Shs563 billion.

Meanwhile, the Chief Opposition Whip, John Baptist Nambeshe has underscored the need to grant the Ministry of Relief, Disaster Preparedness, and Refugees a separate funding to make access to finance easier.