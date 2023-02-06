The Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi has hailed the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) for the growth it has exhibited over time, noting that they behave professionally compared to the previous regime armies.

Speaking from Kakyeka stadium at the ongoing 42nd Tarehe Sita celebrations, Baryomunsi said UPDF soldiers ought to be saluted for being tolerant, arguing that unlike in the past, the soldiers act like priests and bishops.

Baryomunsi argues that it is remarkable to note that soldiers today respect all Ugandans, adding it is amazing to see them harmoniously live with civilians even when they are provoked.

He further defended the army that has often been accused of being partisan, saying much as it shares a historical umbilical string with the NRM government, it has tried to remain neutral.