The Minister for Bunyoro Affairs, Jeniffer Namuyangu has asked the local government to come up with by-laws in a bid to fight drug abuse among the youth across the country.

Speaking during the ongoing Barraza Initiatives citizens’ information fora spearheaded by the Office of the Prime Minister, Namuyangu said she has received reports that shops in Rukungiri district are selling drugs.

She explained that this has fueled high crime rates and school dropouts not only in the district but across the country, asking local leaders to come up with by-laws against the vice.

She tasked local leaders to close drug-selling shops as they await for the by-laws.

The Rukungiri Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Stephen Bewayo says they are slated to come up with an ordinance to fight drug abuse to protect the youth.

Several ministers are traversing the country conducting impact assessments of service delivery.