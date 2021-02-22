BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

The Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Ms Betty Kamya has called for a crisis meeting after four institutions are fighting over ownership of Kyambogo University land.

Kyambogo University and Buganda kingdom are claiming ownership of about 407 acres, housing the main campus of Kyambogo University located in Banda, Nakawa Division, and Kampala District.

Meanwhile, Kampala District Land Board (KDLB) is claiming ownership of Kyambogo University link land (part of the 407 acres) amounting to about 60 acres while the Ministry of education is claiming 10 acres of land, part of which is being claimed by KDLB.

The letter dated February 18, KFM has seen summons the Vice Chancellor of Kyambogo University Prof Eli Katunguka, the chairperson of Kampala District Board David Balondemo, the Chairperson Uganda land Commission Beatrice Byenkya and the Attorney General of Buganda kingdom to solve the disagreements.

Kamya requests all the three institutions to go with all documents they have to help the meeting come to a logical conclusion.

The meeting will take place this week on Thursday.

Kamya has also instructed Kampala District Land Board to halt all activities on the subject land until this matter is resolved conclusively.