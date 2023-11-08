The Minister of State for Economic Monitoring, Ms Beatrice Akello, says she has directed the State House Anti-Corruption Unit to investigate circumstances under which four acres of land were allocated to a private developer in Arua City.

The developer allegedly intends to construct a stadium and shops under the private public partnership arrangement with no Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on how the money will be shared between the Arua City Council and the investor.

According to the Minister, the allocation of the land flouted several laws including a lease of 49 years which was attained in a dubious manner.

Akello is in Arua City inspecting the performance of government projects and usage of public funds as part of her tour which she started last week.

“I have directed the State House Anti-corruption Agency to investigate the former Arua Municipal Mayor who entered into an agreement with this private developer,” Akello said, adding that the deal was signed erroneously,

The minister has also called for an investigation to establish why individuals sub-rented stalls in a tax park constructed using government funds and why the money being collected does not go to the City Authority, which is against the Market Act.