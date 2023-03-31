By Mike Sebalu

The Minister in charge of Economic Monitoring, Beatrice Akello has called for a review of the Parish Development Model (PDM) for the implementers to stick to the policy statement, majority of whom have turned away from it.

This Government strategy or approach was initiated last financial year for organizing and delivering public and private sector interventions for wealth creation and employment generation at the parish level as the lowest economic planning unit with a view of providing support to more Ugandans to increase their demand for goods and services.

But according to Akello, during her monitoring tour across the different parts of the country, she discovered that there is a total deviation from what was supposed to be enforced and this might hinder the results of the program.

She was speaking at the opening of the Pre-APEX Platform Validation Meeting on the report; Examining the Impact of Commercialization of Agriculture in Local Economic Development for Socio-Economic Transformation of Uganda Over the Period 2010 to 2021 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kampala.

This was organised under the theme,” The impact of commercialization of agriculture interventions in local economic development for socio-economic transformation of Uganda over the period 2010 to 2021”.