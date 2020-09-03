By Benjamin Jumbe

The Minister of State for Fisheries Hellen Adoa has commended the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces’ (UPDF) Marines for securing Ugandan fishermen from aggression by criminals who operated on the waters of Lake Albert.

The minister said this while on a tour to assess the extent of damage caused by floods on the communities living along the shores of Lake Albert, on Butiaba, Walukuba, Runga and Kaiso landing sites.

Hon Adoa noted that the organised armed gangs used to confiscate the fishing gear of Ugandan fisherman or kidnap the fishermen for ransom.

She also assured the people of the government’s resolve to support them in mitigating the effects of the floods.

Meanwhile the UPDF Marine Brigade Commander, Brig Gen Michael Nyarwa, reiterated UPDF’s Commitment in securing the fishermen.

He further emphasized the need for continued collaboration between the community and UPDF as well as timely information sharing with the security forces.