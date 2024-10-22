By Busein Samilu

The Minister of Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, Ms Minsa Kabanda, has directed the acting Executive Director of the Kampala Capital Authority (KCCA), Mr Frank Rusa, to implement a Cabinet directive on Kiteezi landfill.

Ms Kabanda, in an October 15 letter, seen by Monitor informed Mr Rusa that the Cabinet okayed the handing over of Kiteezi landfill to a Ghanaian firm, Jospong Group of Companies, for decommission.

"I direct as here under that you immediately interact with Jospong Group of Companies, with a view of ensuring that they as soon as possible start community engagements with residents around Kiteezi area in preparation for the works on reducing the landfill height, and other related issues of managing the landfill," reads part of the letter.