The state minister of internal affairs Obiga Kania has instructed RDCs to close all border markets.

This comes as some cases of trading at border markets continue which the minister says is only complicating enforcement of the presidential directives and health guidelines.

Issuing a joint security statement, the minister said these markets pull crowds and encourage cross border movement which is against the directives.

Meanwhile, the minister has called on people working from gazetted markets to comply with the directives of the president and guidance of the health experts to avoid being closed.