By Jane Nafula

The State Minister for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Col (rtd) Charles Okello Engola has been shot dead this morning by his body guard from his home in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb.

“Yes. Go to Kyanja, there is a shooting. A soldier has shot his boss,” Owoyesigire told this publication in a brief telephone interview.

The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, also confirmed the minister’s death while presiding over the plenary session this morning.

"This morning, I received sad news that Hon Engola has been shot by his bodyguard and after, shot himself. May his soul rest in peace. That was God's plan. We can't change anything," Ms Among said.