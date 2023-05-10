The deceased State Minister for Labour Charles Engola was hit with 28 bullets. The revelation has been made by businessman Sam Engola on Wednesday at the ongoing funeral service of the deceased minister at Kololo ceremonial grounds in Kampala.

Engola was shot and killed by his bodyguard Private Wilson Sabiiti on May 2, 2023, before killing himself at his home in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb.

Addressing mourners at Kololo, Sam Engola decried the manner in which the fierce commander who was key in the LRA was killed.

Engola described the late minister as a kind and caring man who was patriotic and always took care of the vulnerable.

“When I saw the body of my brother, he had 28 bullets on him. This man shot my bother I don’t even know what… everywhere on him was wounds or bullets,” Sam Engola told mourners on Wednesday.

The funeral service has been graced by President Yoweri Museveni and the first lady, Janet Museveni.