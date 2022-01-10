By Benjamin Jumbe

The ministry of education and sports has called for collaboration from all stakeholders to prevent further outbreaks of Covid-19 in learning institutions.

This comes as schools reopen today across the country following closure due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The state minister for primary education Dr Joyce Kaducu says the ministry is also determined to put in place a surveillance system in learning institutions which will help in early detection and reporting of cases.

She says the system will capture daily reporting data collected from schools.

Dr Kaducu is hopeful with support from all stakeholders, learners will be safe.