The Minister for Kampala Metropolitan Affairs Minsa Kabanda has asked Ugandans to appreciate the president’s efforts against corruption.

This follows the recent arrest and prosecution of a number of Members of Parliament and senior public servants on the directive of the President in his renewed battle against graft.

President Museveni last week also directed the Criminal Investigations Directorate of police to investigate and arrest any public officer who will be found to have been involved in the case of ghost workers discovered by the Auditor General on the government pay roll that has cost billions of tax payers’ money.

On Tuesday the government blocked a group of youth from matching to Parliament in protest of the high levels of alleged corruption in the House and other government institutions, an action which many Ugandans interpreted as a sign that the government was shielding the corrupt.

Minister Kabanda has instead asked the youth to respect the senior citizens as they seek for dialogue and behave responsibly.

‘’I think people should appreciate, staying in Kyankwanzi for seven days, why did they wait for President to talk about it and then them to come out to demonstrate”, she said.