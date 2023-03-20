State minister for primary education, Joyce Moriku Kaducu has warned the youth against engaging in acts of homosexuality if they are to secure a better future.

Addressing learners and stakeholders at the fourth National Career Guidance Day held at Kololo Independence grounds, Kaducu rallied them to instead focus on acquiring an education that can positively impact their lives for generations.

“My young friends, the battle of our times is against such lies and wicked ideas. If we had to stand and be influential in this generation, we must resist these lies,” Kacucu said.

This year’s National Career Guidance Day marked by government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) along with the private sector has been running under the theme “The Mindset Revolution”.