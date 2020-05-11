By Shamim Nateebwa

The minister for lands housing and urban development, Betty Olive Kamya has called for investigations into the accident that claimed 9 lives and injured 11 people yesterday at the construction site in Lukuli-Nanganda Village, in Kampala’s Makindye division.

Kamya says her ministry is yet to establish whether or not the site was designated for a storeyed building and whether due process was followed.

She had this morning visited the accident scene together with the National Building Review officials who, together with the Kampala Capital City Authority team are tasked to further investigate the cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, area residents are appealing to the police to hasten the excavation exercise to ensure that all remaining bodies of the deceased are retrieved before they decompose.

Two of the 11 injured people are in a critical condition and are fighting for their lives at Mulago hospital.