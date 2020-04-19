By Benjamin Jumbe

The minister of finance Matia Kasaija has expressed concern about the demand for Shs10 billion by parliament for sensitization on COVID 19.

This comes at a time a number of stakeholders have come out to attack parliament for a request for the mentioned money to facilitate legislators to sensitize their communities on COVID 19.

According to parliament each of the selected Mps is to get 20 Million shillings for the same cause.

Now speaking to Kfm, Minister Kasaija said he cannot take that money, further noting that he has forwarded the matter to the President to handle.

Kadaga last week defended the move arguing that the allocated money will among other things be used to maintain and service MPs’ ambulances surrendered to the ministry of Health to help with the evacuation of patients.