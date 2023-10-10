State Minister for Microfinance and Small Entreprises, Hon Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo was among the 41 individuals awarded with medals on Monday during Uganda’s 61st Independence celebrations held in Kitgum district.

The ceremony was attended by President Museveni, Vice President Jessica Alupo, among other dignitaries. The medals awarded to each individual were for their efforts in uplifting the country and the most notable one was Hon Kasolo for the Emyooga programme that has transformed the lives of many Ugandans since its initiation in 2019.

Hon Kasolo who heads the steering committee of the Emyooga programme which is a Presidential Initiative on Wealth Creation and Jobs has been working tirelessly since then. The Minister during his field works according to the Emyooga report has reached over 20,000 locations in Uganda.

Hon Kasolo has taught Ugandans how to save during his fieldwork visits and many of them have embraced the culture. According to the report, 205,710 SACCOs were mobilized and 6,478 were formed with each group getting seed capital of Shs30 million.

As of July 2022, the report indicates that 248.7 billion was released and has benefitted 6,644 Emyooga SACCOs that were given loans worth Shs213.39 billion.

With their saving cultures, the report indicates that the savings amounted to Shs72 billion across the different SACCO groups. Vice President Jessica Alupo in another event last week also applauded Hon Kasolo for his good works that have helped to transform the country through the Emyooga programmes. This was in Katakwi district where he had gone to supervise the progress of Emyooga groups in the Eastern part of the country.