First Son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has appointed Mr Kyeyune Haruna Kasolo, the State Minister for Microfinance, as the coordinator of MK Movement for Greater Masaka.

The appointment has been announced by Kasambya County MP, Mr David Kabanda who also doubles as the Movement’s Deputy Spokesperson.

Mr Kasolo brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having served as the State Minister for Microfinance since 2016.

His expertise in microfinance is expected to be a valuable asset to the MK Movement which seeks to empower local communities and promote sustainable economic growth.

Kasolo, who accepted the appointment has also vowed to continue serving President Museveni by engaging the youth in productive politics.

“I will continue with my crusade of engaging more youth in productive politics as we continue serving H.E President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s vision now and Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba next for a stronger and prosperous Uganda,” Kasolo posted on X, the former Twitter on Saturday.

Kasolo will be responsible for overseeing the Movement’s activities in the region and ensuring that its goals are aligned with the needs of local communities. He will work closely with other members of the movement to develop and implement programs that promote economic growth, create jobs, and improve living standards.