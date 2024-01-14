The State Minister for Microfinance and Small Enterprises, Mr Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, was on Friday in Masaka district to commission a couple of projects.

Mr Kasolo started with the launch of 9.5km Kamungu- Buyaga road which he says is one of those aimed at easing transport system within Kyanamukaka sub county in Bukoto central constituency in Masaka District.

The other road Mr Kasolo commissioned was the Ndeeba road via Kyotte Swamp which he says was constricted to ease transportation of agricultural products from Kyesiiga sub country to different markets within Masaka.

For a while now, the Kyotte swamp was impassable after the rainy season that blocked the road, prompting the minister to facilitate the road construction project.

Speaking at the event on Friday, Mr Kasolo said that it is just the beginning and by the end of the year, Masaka will be a great city with many developments put in place.

In a bid to improve hygiene in the area, Mr Kasolo also launched the construction of improved latrines at landing sites that included Ddimo and Baale.

Mr Kasolo, who served as Kyotera County Member of Parliament from 2016 to 2021 has spearheaded projects such as the Kasolo Foundation and the Emyooga which is a presidential initiative on Wealth and Job Creation launched by President Museveni in August 2019