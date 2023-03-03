The Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Mary Goretti Kitutu has publicly apologized for the diversion of iron sheets that were meant to benefit vulnerable people in the sub-region.

Kitutu made the apology while appearing before the Presidential Affairs Committee for the second time. The minister says she was not given proper guidance on how to handle the distribution of the iron sheets.

Kitutu’s apology comes after a recent report revealed that the iron sheets, which were supposed to be distributed to the vulnerable people in Karamoja, were instead given to government officials, including ministers.

“This statement is being made in my capacity as Minister for Karamoja Affairs on the matter of iron sheets procured under my Ministry. Without proper guidance, some iron sheets meant for Karamoja region were given outside the region in response to requests. This could have been an oversight but now that guidance has been given, this will not recur,” part of her apology statement reads.

Kitutu’s appearance before the committee was part of an ongoing investigation into the matter.

The committee is expected to make recommendations on how to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future and to hold those responsible accountable.