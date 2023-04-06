Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Mary Gorreti Kitutu has been produced before the Anti-Corruption Court in Kololo to answer corruption-related offences.

Kitutu is jointly charged with her young brother, Naboya Kitutu, 52, a peasant at Situmi village , Situmi parish, Bukhawekha sub-county in Namisindwa district, and Abaho Joshua, the senior assistant secretary – Ministry of Karamoja Affairs, Office of the Prime Minister.

They are charged with loss of public property, corruption, and conspiracy to commit a felony while Naboya is separately charged with the offence of receiving stolen iron sheets.

Prosecution states that the accused persons between the month of June 2022 and January 2023 at the Prime Minister’s store in Namanve, Mukono district caused loss of property in form of 9000 pre-painted iron sheets of gauge 28 and 5,500 pre-painted iron sheets (also gauge 28) by diverting them from the intended purpose of benefiting the Karamoja community empowerment programme to their own benefits, knowing that such acts would result into loss of the said public property.