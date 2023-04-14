Minister for Karamoja Affairs Mary Gorreti Kitutu Kimono is expected to re-appear in court this morning for hearing of her second bail application.

On Wednesday this week, Kitutu was denied bail by the Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro on grounds that her 3 out of 4 sureties including her husband Michael George Kitutu were not substantial and advised her to get other sureties.

Kitutu is accused of mismanaging Karamoja relief items. She is jointly charged with her brother Michael Kitutu Naboya and her senior assistant secretary Joshua Abaho who is yet to take plea.

The 3 are charged with loss of public property, corruption, receiving stolen property, and conspiracy to defraud.

Prosecution states that the group between June 2022 and January 2023 at the Office of the Prime Minister’s stores in Namanve caused loss of public property in form of 14,500 iron sheets by diverting them from the intended purpose of benefiting the Karamoja Community Empowerment Programme to their own benefit, knowing that such acts would result into loss of public property.

Prosecution also states that Naboya Kitutu between similar months at Situmi village, Namisindwa district received 100 iron sheets marked ‘OPM Uganda’ knowing that the same had been feloniously obtained.