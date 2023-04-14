Embattled Minister for Karamoja Affairs Mary Gorreti Kitutu Kimono has been granted bail by the Anti-Corruption Court sitting in Kololo, Kampala.

This is after the minister who also doubles as the Woman Member of Parliament for Manafwa district presented five sureties to court. They include; Gidudu Mafabi Dominic, the minister of state for elderly people, Hon. Wakholi Godfrey, MP Bukiru County in Manafwa district, and Hon. Christopher Werike, MP for Bubulo County West in Manafwa district.

Others are; Gregory Mafabi a businessman in Mbale City and Bungokho North constituency MP Magolo John Faith as well as Seth Wambede, MP for Mbale City North Division.

She has been released on a cash bail of Shs10 million and her sureties were ordered to execute a non-cash bond of Shs200 million each.

Kitutu was also ordered to deposit her two land titles on Block 241 plots 1265 and 1264 situated in Wakiso district before court as security to ensure her return whenever required.

Meanwhile, her brother Michael Kitutu Naboya was released on a cash bail of Shs3 million and his sureties were bonded at Shs100 each (not cash). The duo has been directed to return to court on April 27, 2023, for mention of the case.

Minister Kitutu is accused of mismanaging Karamoja relief items. She is jointly charged with her brother Michael Kitutu Naboya and her senior assistant secretary Joshua Abaho.

The 3 are charged with the loss of public property, corruption, receiving stolen property, and conspiracy to defraud.Prosecution states that the group between June 2022 and January 2023 at the Office of the Prime Minister’s stores in Namanve caused loss of public property in form of 14,500 iron sheets by diverting them from the intended purpose of benefiting the Karamoja Community Empowerment Programme to their own benefit, knowing that such acts would result into loss of public property.

Prosecution also states that Naboya Kitutu between similar months at Situmi village, Namisindwa district received 100 iron sheets marked ‘OPM Uganda’ knowing that the same had been feloniously obtained.