By Mike Sebalu

Embattled Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Dr. Mary Goretti Kitutu together with her brother Micheal Naboya are today expected to appear before the Anti-Corruption Court as investigations into the ongoing iron sheets scandal continue.

The two were on April 14, released on bail after spending 8 days in Luzira prison for their role in mismanaging over 14,500 iron sheets meant for the Karamoja Community Empowerment Programme.

The court’s Chief Magistrate, Joan Aciro is expected to preside over the matter at 9am.

Criminal summons were also issued to Joshua Abaho, Kitutu’s Senior Assistant Secretary to appear today to answer charges related to corruption.

Abaho is accused of diverting 9000 pre-painted iron sheets of gauge 28 belonging to the state, for purposes unrelated to those for which they were intended and for the benefit of third parties.

Abaho together with minister Kitutu and her brother allegedly committed the offence between June 2022 and January 2023 at the Office of the Prime Minister’s stores in Namanve, Mukono District.

Kitutu and her brother have since denied the charges.