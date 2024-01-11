Minister for Karamoja Affairs Ms Mary Gorreti Kitutu Kimono has petitioned the Anti-Corruption Court contesting the summons issued against her by the Inspectorate of Government (IGG) Beti Kamya, requiring her to appear on Thursday, January 11, 2024, for questioning over alleged supplementary funds released to the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM funds).

On December 6, 2023, Kamya wrote a letter ordering Kitutu to appear before her office on January 11, 2024, to give more light on the ongoing inquiries.

Following the said summons, Kitutu has now filed an application through her lawyers led by Jude Byamukama challenging the decision to summon her.

Kitutu contends that she was charged before the Anti-Corruption Court for the offence of loss of public property ( 4,500 iron sheets) meant for the Karamoja Community Empowerment Programme.

That the said iron sheets were procured with the supplementary funds that were released to the Office of the Prime Minister to support peace-building activities in the Karamoja sub-region in the financial year 2021/2022.