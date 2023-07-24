The Minister for Karamoja Affairs Mary Gorreti Kitutu Kimono, her brother Michael Naboya and senior secretary Joshua Abaho took a plea before the High Court Anti-corruption Division on Monday and denied mismanaging iron sheets that were meant for the vulnerable people of Karamoja sub-region.

Kitutu and co-accused persons were appearing before Justice Jane Kajuga Okuo for a hearing to determine the matter. Kitutu is accused of mismanaging Karamoja relief items.

The three are charged with loss of public property, corruption, receiving stolen property, and conspiracy to defraud.

Prosecution states that the group between June 2022 and January 2023 at the Office of the Prime Minister’s stores in Namanve caused a loss of public property in form of 14,500 iron sheets by diverting them from the intended purpose of benefiting the Karamoja community empowerment programme to their own benefit, knowing that such acts would result into loss of public property.

That Naboya Kitutu between similar months at Situmi village, Namisindwa district received 100 iron sheets marked ‘OPM Uganda’ knowing that the same had been feloniously obtained.