The Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Ms. Mary Gorreti Kitutu Kimono has been denied bail by the Anti-Corruption Court in Kololo over mismanagement of Karamoja relief items.

The presiding Chief Magistrates Joan Aciro ruled three out of four sureties minister Kitutu presented, noting that they were not substantial.

Aciro said the sureties are prominent people but they did not show court their earnings to convince her that they will compel the accused to return to court whenever needed.

The non-substantial sureties are; her husband Mr. Michael George Kitutu, Simon Mukango, the former MP for Bubulo County East, and Mr. Joel Wandangwa.

According to the magistrate, only one surety, Hon. Seth Wambede, the MP for Mbale City Northern Division was substantial.

Kitutu had asked court to be released on bail on grounds of her poor health. The minister had presented a land title on Block 241 plots 1265 and 1264 situated in Wakiso district as security to ensure that she will return to court whenever required and that she is of advanced age.

Kitutu was charged alongside her brother, Naboya Kitutu as well as Joshua Abaho, Kitutu’s senior assistant secretary. The trio was charged with six counts of; loss of public property, corruption, receiving stolen property, and conspiracy to defraud.

According to prosecution, the group between June 2022 and January 2023 at the Office of the Prime Minister’s stores in Namanve caused loss of public property in form of 14,500 iron sheets by diverting them from the intended purpose of benefiting the Karamoja Community Empowerment Programme to their own benefit, knowing that such acts would result into loss of public property.

Prosecution also states that Naboya Kitutu between similar months at Situmi village, Namisindwa district received 100 iron sheets marked ‘OPM Uganda’ knowing that the same had been feloniously obtained.

They have been ordered to return to court on Friday April 14, 2023 to present other sureties.