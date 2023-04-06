Minister for Karamoja affairs who is also the Woman Member of Parliament for Manafwa was on Thursday arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court in Kololo over mismanagement of Karamoja relief items.

Kitutu and her brother, Michael Kitutu Naboya appeared before Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro and denied the allegations that were preferred against them by the prosecution.

The two were charged alongside Joshua Abaho (minister Kitutu’s senior assistant secretary) who was not physically produced in court.

The trio has been charged with six counts of; loss of public property, corruption, receiving stolen property, and conspiracy to defraud.

According to prosecution, the group between June 2022 and January 2023 at the Office of the Prime Minister stores in Namanve caused loss of public property in form of 9000 iron sheets by diverting them from the intended purpose of benefiting the Karamoja community empowerment programme to their own benefit knowing that such acts would result into loss of public property.

It is further alleged that the minister alongside her secretary between June 2022 and January 2023 caused loss of 5,500 iron sheets meant for Karamoja.

Prosecution also states that Naboya Kitutu between similar months at Situmi village, Namisindwa district received 100 iron sheets marked ‘OPM Uganda’ having reason to believe the same to have been feloniously obtained.

The minister is currently seeking bail pending investigations.