By Lydia Felly Akullu

Karamoja Affairs minister, Goretti Kitutu has until tomorrow to appear before parliament’s presidential affairs committee or risk arrest.

The committee is investigating the alleged mismanagement of iron sheets meant for the vulnerable people of Karamoja.

The minister has on two separate occasions failed to appear before the committee to help with the investigations.

According to the committee chairperson, Jessica Ababiku, the minister has previously been given two invites based on her request but she still did not turn up.

According to rule 208 of parliament’s Rules of Procedure, in the exercise of its functions, a committee may order the arrest and confinement of an uncooperative witness for purposes of investigation by a competent authority.