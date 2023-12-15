The Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala has scheduled the trial of Minister of State for Karamojja Affairs Mary Gorreti Kitutu for February 12th, 13th, and 14th.

The case, involving alleged diversion of iron sheets meant for the Karamoja Community Empowerment Program, has been a focus of media attention and legal proceedings for months.

Justice Jane Kajuga set the trial date after rejecting Minister Kitutu’s claims of mistreatment during the investigation. Kitutu had argued that police and other state officials subjected her to torture and violated her basic rights, and that the charges against her should be dismissed.

However, the court ruled that there was no evidence of such abuse and that her right to a fair trial remained intact.

Kitutu’s lawyers have filed an appeal against the court’s decision, requesting a stay of the trial until the appeal is heard. However, Justice Kajuga indicated that the trial will move forward unless a specific court order is issued to stop it.

Minister Kitutu and her co-accused, Abaho Joshua and Naboya Kitutu Michael, all maintain their innocence.