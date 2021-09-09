By Benjamin Jumbe

The minister of Agriculture animal industry and fisheries Frank Tumwebaze has inaugurated the committee on the effectiveness of agrochemicals and animal health products in Uganda.

This follows concerns and complaints from farmers and members of the public over counterfeit agrochemicals and acaricides in the country which have led to losses in both crop and livestock.

Speaking at the launch, the minister said this 11 member committee is to study and assess the persistence of this problem of low effectiveness of agrochemicals, acaricides, and agro-inputs and provide recommendations on required reforms to solve the problem within 90 days.

Among the terms of reference, the team to be chaired by Prof John David Kabasa is to among other things study and profile the various agrochemicals, acaricides, and inputs and their various sources and supply chain.