By Benjamin Jumbe

The state minister for tourism wildlife and antiquities Martin Mugarra has today launched the first E commerce portal for the country’s arts and cultural crafts.

This was done during the official opening of the first Uganda Arts and Cultural Crafts Expo 2020 taking place at the Crafts village in Kampala.

Minister Mugarra underscored the need to find ways of marketing the country’s beautiful handicrafts noting that there is an ongoing project to support this initiative by the ministry.

Meanwhile, the president of the Uganda Tourism Association Herbert Byaruhanga emphasized the need to skill people as the tourism sector recovers noting that many left due to the covid-19 pandemic.