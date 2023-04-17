The State Minister for Finance and Planning who also doubles as the Ntenjeru North Member of Parliament, Amos Lugoloobi has been denied bail by the Anti-Corruption Court in Kololo. The minister on Monday denied charges of dealing in suspected stolen property in relation to the Karamoja iron sheets.

Lugoloobi has been remanded to Luzira prison until April 20, 2023, as court studies the party’s submissions presented for his bail application. The minister through his lawyers had applied for bail on grounds of ill health.

He was arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court presided over by the Acting Senior Principal grade one magistrate Abert Asiimwe and denied the said offences.

Prosecution states that the minister between July 2022 and March 2023 at the Office of the Prime Minister stores in Namanve and different places in Matugga and Kayunga, dealt with government property including 700 pre-painted iron sheets having reason to believe that they were public property.

The state prosecutor, Stanley Moses Baine informed court that inquiries into the matter are still underway and asked for more time to finalize.

Lugoloobi presented 7 sureties who among others include; Mariam Naigaga, the Namutumba district woman MP, James Kakooza, the EALA MP, Dr. Kefa Kiwanuka, the Kiboga East Member of Parliament, among others.