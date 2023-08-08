The State Minister for Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development Amos Lugoloobi has been formally charged with 2 counts of dealing with stolen Iron sheets that were meant to empower vulnerable Karamoja communities.

The minister appeared before Anti-Corruption Court Judge Margaret Tibulya and denied the offences.

Prosecution states that between February 2022, March, and July 2023 at the Prime Minister’s office in Namanve and at the minister’s residences in Matuuga and Ntejeru in Kayunga district, Lugolobi dealt with 700 pieces of iron sheets marked ‘OPM’ well knowing the same were obtained as a result of loss of public property.

Court has chosen and sworn in three assessors to follow this corruption trial and banned live media coverage of the case. Meanwhile, he has been ordered to return to court on August 21, 2023.

Lugoloobi is among the three ministers implicated in the theft of iron sheets meant to benefit vulnerable groups in Karamoja sub-region. Others are Karamoja Affairs minister Mary Gorreth Kitutu and her junior, Agnes Nandutu.