The Anti-Corruption Court has allowed state mnister for finance Amos Lugoloobi to get back his diplomatic passport to ease his travels.

The order has been issued by Registrar Pamela Lamunu Ocaya, on grounds that Lugoloobi is a serving minister who has satisfied court that indeed, the nature of his job requires frequent travels out of the country.

She added that the minister’s passports were earlier released to him twice before to attend to such official duties and he dully returned them.

The registrar has, however, directed the minister to always furnish court with details of intended travels indicating destination, date of departure, and return.

On July 4, 2023, Lugoloobi filed an application seeking to relax his bail terms issued by Grade One Magistrate Abert Asiimwe and asked court to return his diplomatic passport indefinitely since his line of work requires frequent travel.

Lugoobi together with his Karamoja affairs counterparts Goretti Kitutu, Agnes Nandutu, and other senior government officials are battling charges relating to dealing with suspect property after being implicated in the diversion of iron sheets meant for the Karamoja Community Empowerment Program.