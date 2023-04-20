The State Minister for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Amos Logoloobi has been released on a cash bail of Shs10 million by the Anti-Corruption Court grade one Magistrate Ebert Asiimwe on charges related to the diversion of iron sheets meant to benefit the vulnerable communities of Karamoja.

He has been ordered to deposit his diplomatic passport before court, not to travel out of the country without court’s knowledge, to deposit his land title for his home at Makindye Lukuli Kizungu zone, and to desist from interfering with investigations and state witnesses.

The magistrate also ordered each of his 6 sureties to sign a non-cash bond of Shs100 million and that if the accused failed to abide by the bail conditions, his bail will be cancelled.

The magistrate also relied his bail on the introductory letter written by LC1 chairperson Kizungu Zone in Makindye indicating that the minister is a law-abiding citizen with no previous criminal records.

The sureties are EALA MP, James Kakooza , Namutumba Woman MP, Mariam Naigaga , Dr. Kefa Kiwanuka, the MP for Kiboga East, his Bestman Dr. Paul Charles Mugamba (also former Ugandan Ambassador to Brazil), his business associate Martin Ssekajja, Busoga Kingdom Prime Minister James Muvawala and the Kayunga district NRM chairperson, Moses Karangwa.

Minister Lugoloobi is charged with two counts of dealing with suspect property.

Prosecution instigated by the DPP Jane Frances Abodo states that the minister who is also the Ntejeru North MP between July 2022 and February 2023 at OPM stores in Namanve, Matugga – Wakiso district and in his own constituency, dealt with 700 pre-painted iron sheets marked “Office of the Prime minister” having reason to believe that they were acquired as a result of loss of public property.

He has been ordered to return to court on June 2, 2023, for mention of the case.