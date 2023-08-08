The State Minister for Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development Amos Lugoloobi is expected to appear before court today to take plea on corruption-related offences against him.

Lugoloobi is expected to appear before Anti-Corruption Court Judge Margaret Tibulya to answer the charges.

The minister is facing charges of dealing with suspect property when he was allegedly found in possession of stolen pieces of iron sheets that were meant to empower vulnerable communities in Karamoja sub-region

Recently, court relaxed Lugoloobi’s bail terms and gave him his diplomatic passport on grounds that his line of work requires him to travel a lot.