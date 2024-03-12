The State Minister for Finance, Planning and Economic Developement Amos Logoloobi is expected to re-appear in court today for further hearing of his case in relation to the diversion of iron sheets meant to benefit the vulnerable communities of Karamoja sub-region.

The trial is expected to resume before the High Court Anti-Corruption Division Judge Margaret Tibulya.

Minister Lugoloobi also Member of Parliament for Ntenjeru North in Kayunga District is accused of dealing with government property (700 pre-painted iron sheets marked “Office of the Prime Minister”).

Prosecution instigated by the DPP Jane Frances Abodo states that the minister, between July 2022 and February 2023 at OPM stores in Namanve, Matugga — Wakiso district and in his own ctonsituiency, dealt with the 700 iron sheets, having reason to believe that such property was acquired as a result of loss of public property.

According to section 21A of the Anti-corruption Act, upon conviction of dealing in suspect property, Minister Lugoloobi is liable to a 7-year imprisonment or payment of a fine not exceeding one hundred and sixty currency points (Shs1.2 million).

About 10 witnesses have testified in this case including scene of crime officers who narrated how they found 326 pieces of iron sheets that were meant for Karamoja vulnerable communities at the farm of Finance Minster Amos Lugoloobi.

The said iron sheets were allegedly recovered from Bisanga Village, Bbale Parish in Kayunga District at the accused Minister’s farm.