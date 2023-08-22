The hearing of a case against State Minister for Finance and Planning, Mr. Amos Lugoloobi has been pushed to October 16, 2023, due to the absence of trial Judge Margaret Tibulya.

The hearing of the case was scheduled to begin today but instead, the minister and his advocate, Mr. John Isabirye were informed by Grade One Magistrate Abert Asiimwe that the trial magistrate was indisposed.

Minister Lugoloobi is charged with 2 counts of dealing with stolen Iron sheets that were meant to empower vulnerable communities in Karamoja sub-region.

On August 8, 2023, Lugoloobi appeared in court and denied any involvement with over 700 pieces of pre-painted iron sheets.

Prosecution says between February 2022, March, and July 2023 at the Prime Minister’s stores in Namanve and at the minister’s residencies in Matuuga and Ntejeru in Kayunga, Lugolobi dealt with 700 pieces of iron sheets marked OPM well knowing they were obtained as a result of loss of public property.

Lugolobi is among the three ministers implicated and indicted for the theft and loss of iron sheets that were procured by the OPM as one of the peace-building initiatives in the Karamoja sub-region.

Others are M Karamoja Affairs minister Mary Gorreth Kitutu and her junior Agnes Nandutu.