The corruption trial against State Minister for Finance, Planning, and Economic Development Amos Lugoloobi has been adjourned. The case will now be heard on March 19, 2024, as a new judge needs to be assigned following the previous judge, Margaret Tibulya’s, elevation to the Court of Appeal.

Minister Lugoloobi, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ntenjeru North in Kayunga District, is accused of “dealing with government property,” specifically 700 pre-painted iron sheets marked “Office of the Prime Minister.”

These iron sheets were intended to aid vulnerable communities in the Karamoja sub-region.

According to the prosecution, led by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Jane Frances Abodo, between July 2022 and February 2023, the minister handled 700 government-marked iron sheets at OPM stores in Namanve, Matugga (Wakiso District), and at his own constituency. The prosecution alleges Lugoloobi “had reason to believe” these sheets were acquired illegally.

The aforementioned iron sheets were reportedly recovered from the accused minister’s farm in Bisanga Village, Bbale Parish, Kayunga District. Both used and unused sheets were found and accepted by the court as prosecution exhibits.