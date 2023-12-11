The trial against State Minister for Finance, Amos Lugoloobi, has been postponed until February 2024 due to the absence of the presiding Judge, Margaret Tibulya.

The minister appeared before Deputy Registrar Beatrice Stella Atingu of the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court, who adjourned the matter on behalf of Justice Tibulya.

The hearing will now resume on February 12th and March 15th, 2024.

Minister Lugoloobi faces charges related to the alleged diversion of iron sheets intended for vulnerable communities in Karamoja.

The prosecution, led by DPP Jane Frances Abodo, alleges that between July 2022 and February 2023, the minister, who is also the Ntenjeru North MP, dealt with 700 pre-painted iron sheets marked “Office of the Prime Minister” at OPM stores in Namanve, Matugga in Wakiso district, and his own constituency.

The prosecution further alleges that he had reason to believe that the iron sheets were acquired through the loss of public property.