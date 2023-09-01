The Minister for Local Government, Mr. Raphael Magyezi has asked parliament to review the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Act.

Magyezi seeks to stop the Taxi Operators Association from collecting fees from taxi owners and operators in a bid to eliminate the ongoing infighting among taxi operators.

He made the remarks while appearing before the parliamentary Presidential Affairs Committee, chaired by Naome Kabasharira, in relation to a petition from taxi operators at Natete Taxi Park.

Magyezi says the infighting among taxi operators is caused by corruption in taxi management.

He said that KCCA should not allow any taxi associations to collect the fees on their behalf.

“The challenge at hand is really the money. This infighting is about the corruption in that industry. In the park, they have brokers who are getting more money than the taxi operators. We must do what it takes to take away the collection of money from the associations.

Meanwhile, the minister says his ministry will work with the Ministry of Works and Transport to ensure that there are proper guidelines for the election of taxi operators’ leaders.