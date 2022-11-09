The Democratic Party (DP) demands that the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Monica Musenero informs the public how much it cost the country to build a satellite.

On Monday, Uganda launched its first satellite, Pearl Africa Sat 1 into space. According to Musenero, it will be used to provide research and observation data offering solutions in weather forecast, land, water bodies and mineral mapping, agriculture monitoring, disaster prevention, as well as border security.

However, the president of Democratic Party’s youth wing, the Uganda Young Democrats (UYD) Ismael Kirya says the satellite was built to monitor Ugandans, especially politicians wherever are.

He further tasked the minister to disclose the exact amount of money that was used to build and launch the satellite and to also tell Ugandans how they are to benefit from the project.