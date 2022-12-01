By Mike Sebalu

The Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Judith Nabakooba has cautioned civil works contractors against shoddy works and failing to complete the projects within the contracted period.

The Minister also tasked local government leadership and her ministry technical team to ensure that contracted companies always present professional staff as indicated in their bids, ensure they have working equipment, and contracts for workers among other contractual requirements.

She also tasked the contractors to recruit people from the project areas to create employment, especially for projects that don’t need technical expertise.

Nabakooba was in Kamwenge district commissioning infrastructure projects worth Shs16 billion under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure, Additional Financing Program (USMID-AF) program fully funded by the International Development Association – IDA of the World Bank, and implemented in the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

The USMID program is ending in December 2023 and the commissioned projects are expected to be complete in eight months.