By Mike Sebalu

The Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Judith Nabakooba has stopped the eviction of over 2000 bibanja holders in Kabulasoke, Gomba district

The bibanja owners are occupying five villages of; Kabulasoke A, Kabulasoke B, Bukundugulu, Lubaale, and Nkandwa all in Gomba district with over 700 hectares.

The occupants are accusing the “and owner” Sulait Kalungi of conniving with local leaders and forcing them to vacate their bibanja without compensation.

Speaking to the residents during the community meeting, Ms. Nabakooba said that ignorance and corruption are one of the main issues which have led to the increasing land disputes across the country because majority of Ugandans are not aware of land rights.

“In this meeting, we have realised that there is need for thorough investigation and sensitisation of communities because we need to know the original land owners and how it landed to Mr. Kalungi because we have got reports that the land belongs to the royal family,” she said.

Ms. Nabakooba directed the Gomba Residential District Commissioner to collect all the documents connected to the land in question to allow the land ministry start investigations to reveal the right land owners and settle the disputes.

“I have halted all the activities which were taking place on that land and everything should remain in status quo because we are starting the investigations very soon and the curvet will be issued immediately by the ministry,” she added.

Responding to the complaints, Mr. Kalungi said that he bought the land from Mr. Dick Lutaaya in 2018 who had a connection with the royal family, adding that he had started to compensate some bibanja owners who have accepted to vacate the land.