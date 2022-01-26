By Abubaker Kirunda

The State Minister for Lands Persis Namuganza has asked the Basoga who are not Royal Chiefs in the kingdom to stop interfering with the Kyabazingaship business.

This comes amid threats by Busoga Prime Minister Joseph Muvawala to take steps against Royal Chiefs who are openly opposed to the leadership of Kyabazinga William Nadiope Gabula.

Six out of the eleven Royal Chiefs recently held a meeting in Iganga to pass a vote of no confidence in Nadiope, accusing him of abrogating the constitution to continue serving as Kyabazinga despite expiry of the five-year term agreed upon during his election in 2014.

Muvawala has threatened to disown or banish the rebel chiefs he describes as impostors whose leadership has already been contested.

Minister Namuganza however says the Royal Chiefs should be left alone to do what they think is culturally right instead of being intimidated.