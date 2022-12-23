By Mike Sebalu

The motion for a resolution of parliament to pass a vote of censure against Housing minister, Persis Namuganza shall not be debated until the expiry of 30 days after the petition has been sent to the President.

This is according to the Deputy Speakers of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, who was this afternoon presiding over the last House session for this year. This was after Agago North MP, Amos Okot tabled the motion pursuant to Rule 109 (7) of the Rules of Procedure.

The motion has been seconded by MPs; Gilbert Oulanya, Everlyn Chemutai, and Geoffrey Macho.

The Deputy Speaker has summarized the process of censure, noting that it is not subject to debate.

He added that the Speaker shall, within 72 hours of tabling the motion, write to the president to inform him that Parliament intends to censure the minister.

He moved the motion on December 9th, accusing Namuganza of misconduct after parliament adopted the report of the Rules, Privileges and Discipline Committee which found her guilty of making derogatory statements about parliament and abuse of office in the allocation of the Nakawa- Naguru land.

Tayebwa has adjourned the house sine die.