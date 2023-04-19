The Director of Public Prosecutions, Jane Frances Abodo has directed the trial of State Minister for Karamoja Affairs Agnes Nandutu before the High Court.

This after prosecution led by David Bisamunyu informed Anti-corruption Court grade one Magistrate Esther Asiimwe that investigations are complete and that he has instructions from his boss to commit her to High Court for trial.

The minister has been remanded to Luzira prison until the next convenient session, however, she has been advised to apply for bail before the High Court.

Meanwhile her lawyer, Charles Wamukota Nanda immediately after the Court session informed journalists that they are filing their bail papers tomorrow.

“I admit I have been baptised with fire but I’m firm. However, why commit me to High Court for trial when the lower (Anti-Corruption) court has the mandate to handle this case?,” Nandutu wondered shortly after the court session.

Nandutu is charged with the offence of dealing with suspect property. She is among the government officials accused of diverting iron sheets meant for the vulnerable people in Karamoja sub-region.

Prosecution states that during the month of June 2022 at the Office of the Prime Minister’s stores Namanve and Kkola cell, Bulwanyi parish, Mukono district, the minister dealt with government property to wit 2000 pre-painted iron sheets of gauge 28 by receiving and holding them, despite having reason to believe they were acquired as a result of loss of public property, an offence under section 10 (1) of the Anti Corruption Act 2000.