By Monitor Reporter

The state minister for Karamoja affairs, Ms Agnes Nandutu has been detained at Kira Division Police station after she handed herself in to the Criminal Investigations Department at Kibuli, Kampala for questioning.

Ms. Nandutu had previously failed to show up for further questioning, raising prospects that police would hunt down and arrest her.

Police said the Bududa Woman MP turned up at the CID headquarters on Tuesday morning in relation to the ongoing investigations about abuse of office and theft of iron sheets meant for the people of the resistive Karamoja Sub Region.