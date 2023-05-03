The State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Agnes Nandutu, is expected before the Anti-Corruption Court for a hearing of her bail application.

Nandutu is expected to be produced before Justice Jane Kajuga Okuo for allegedly dealing with suspected stolen iron sheets meant for the vulnerable people of Karamoja sub-region.

Minister Nandutu was last month charged with one offence of dealing with 2000 iron sheets which were acquired as a result of causing financial loss to the government.

Prosecution led by David Bisamunyu and Jonathan Muwaganya states that during the month of June 2022, Minister Nandutu dealt with 2000pre-painted Iron sheets of gauge 28 marked “Office of the Prime Minister” by receiving and holding them, having reason to believe that they were acquired as a result of loss of property.

On her first appearance before court, Nandutu was not given a chance to apply for bail like her counter-parts including her senior minister Mary Goretti Kitutu and state minister for planning, Amos Lugolobi, because investigations into her case were reportedly complete and she was accordingly sent to High Court for trial. Additionally, the Director of Public Prosecutions disclosed to her evidence she intends to rely on during the trial.

According to prosecution, they have evidence to prove that after her election as Bududa district Woman MP, Nandutu was on June 21, 2021, appointed as the Karamoja state minister by the president.

That in 2021, her ministry received a supplementary budget of Shs39.9 billion meant for the disarmament and community development empowerment programme and it was used to provide goats and iron sheets for reformed youth worriers (Karuchunas) and other vulnerable groups like the elderly and women.

However, on June 8, 2022, a fellow suspect Josua Abaho, a personal assistant to Kitutu wrote an internal memo to the accounting officer (OPM) Seremba Geoffrey requesting for the release of 10000 pre-painted Iron sheets for Moroto district to be used at the official launch of the distribution of iron sheets by the president but instead, Abaho picked 1000 iron sheets leaving a balance of 9000.

That in June 2022, minister Kitutu called Nandutu on phone and informed her that she had given her 2000 iron sheets purportedly to help Landslide victims whose houses had been swept away, well knowing that the iron sheets were 9000 and were meant for the official launch in Moroto.

The DPP further shows that Nandutu accepted the offer and paid Shs750, 000 to facilitate the transportation of iron sheets from the OPM stores at Namanve to her home in Namusera -Wakiso district where she confirmed the actual total before directing her personal assistant to have the iron sheets transported to her other home in Kkola cell in Seeta-Mukono.

That on 24th and 25th March 2023, the Evidence response team conducted a search at her Farm in Kkola cell and recovered 1617 Iron sheets but Nandutu failed to account for the whereabouts of the missing 383 iron sheets.

The DPP will also rely on documentary evidence including; the terms and conditions of Nandutu’s 2021 appointment letter as junior minister for Karamoja, a delivery note for the said Iron sheets, her specimen signatures and handwriting, budget comparisons, the Auditor General’s report among other documents to prove charges against her.